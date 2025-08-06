Major Update on Roman Reigns' Future After He Was Written Off on WWE RAW - Reports

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 06, 2025 15:57 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked on WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025 and was seemingly written off television. According to a new report, there's a huge update on The Original Tribal Chief's future and upcoming commitments.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins' The Vision made an example out of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight following SummerSlam in New Jersey. Unfortunately, The Original Tribal Chief took the most damage from the faction, as he took multiple finishers, especially three Tsunamis, which seemingly wrote him off television for the time.

While it was reported that he was written off to film for the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film, that might not be the entire case. According to a new report from PWInsider, Roman Reigns' schedule for the film is limited to September 2025. The 40-year-old star is set to finish his commitments before the end of the month.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Moreover, Reigns has time to make some appearances for the company in August, depending on the creative demands. While he was written off on television, there's a chance he could make more appearances before the official production for Street Fighter begins and his slated schedule starts from the first week of September 2025.

Bronson Reed mocks Roman Reigns following WWE RAW

Bronson Reed became a notable star when he decided to join Seth Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. The Colossal has often imposed a challenge to anyone who decides to stand against The Vision, the newly named faction on the red brand.

Recently, he got the moniker of The Tribal Thief when he stole Roman Reigns' sneakers before WWE SummerSlam 2025. Moreover, he named it 'Shoe-La-Fala,' which is a direct shot at the Ula Fala necklace around The Original Tribal Chief's neck.

After the brutal attack on Monday Night RAW, Reed mocked the 40-year-old megastar and asked the audience to acknowledge him as The Tribal Thief going forward, where he was seen with another pair of sneakers around his neck.

"Acknowledge me, your Tribal Thief! @WWE," Reed wrote on X.

It'll be interesting to see when Reigns gets to even it with Reed.

