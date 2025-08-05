  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns Gets Mocked by Popular WWE Name After The Original Tribal Chief Was Written Off Television

Roman Reigns Gets Mocked by Popular WWE Name After The Original Tribal Chief Was Written Off Television

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 05, 2025 16:33 GMT
The Vision destroys Roman Reigns on RAW! [Image from WWE.com]
The Vision destroys Roman Reigns on RAW! [Image from WWE.com]

Roman Reigns scored a huge win at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when he teamed up with Jey Uso. Unfortunately, The Original Tribal Chief was written off after the event, and one name mocked him following the show.

Ad

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, The Vision, Seth Rollins' faction, decimated CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns in the show's main event. The villainous group now sits at the top of the chain, as The Visionary became the World Heavyweight Champion when he cashed his MITB contract on CM Punk.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Bronson Reed stole Roman Reigns' sneakers. The pair that Reed stole was the first official Air Jordan collab with The Original Tribal Chief. On the latest episode, Reed committed a similar act and stole another pair following a vicious attack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After Roman Reigns was written off television on the red brand, Bronson Reed mocked The Original Tribal Chief with the name and moniker he recently got as 'The Tribal Thief' along with the 'Shoe-La-Fala' around his neck, which is a pair of Reigns' sneakers.

"Acknowledge me, your Tribal Thief! @WWE," Reed tweeted on X.
Ad

Veteran was unhappy with Roman Reigns' position at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the industry and was the face of the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. The Original Tribal Chief headlined WrestleMania on ten different occasions, whether it was Night 1 or 2. However, the 40-year-old took a step back when he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in Philadelphia.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, veteran Bill Apter was baffled by the decision to put Roman Reigns in the opening match for SummerSlam 2025 Night 1. While Apter thinks it was reasonable, the veteran raised questions about the show's format.

"Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay," Apter thinks.
Ad
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief in the coming months when he returns to the promotion.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications