Roman Reigns Gets Mocked by Popular WWE Name After The Original Tribal Chief Was Written Off Television

Roman Reigns scored a huge win at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when he teamed up with Jey Uso. Unfortunately, The Original Tribal Chief was written off after the event, and one name mocked him following the show.On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, The Vision, Seth Rollins' faction, decimated CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns in the show's main event. The villainous group now sits at the top of the chain, as The Visionary became the World Heavyweight Champion when he cashed his MITB contract on CM Punk.Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Bronson Reed stole Roman Reigns' sneakers. The pair that Reed stole was the first official Air Jordan collab with The Original Tribal Chief. On the latest episode, Reed committed a similar act and stole another pair following a vicious attack.After Roman Reigns was written off television on the red brand, Bronson Reed mocked The Original Tribal Chief with the name and moniker he recently got as 'The Tribal Thief' along with the 'Shoe-La-Fala' around his neck, which is a pair of Reigns' sneakers.&quot;Acknowledge me, your Tribal Thief! @WWE,&quot; Reed tweeted on X.Veteran was unhappy with Roman Reigns' position at WWE SummerSlam 2025Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the industry and was the face of the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. The Original Tribal Chief headlined WrestleMania on ten different occasions, whether it was Night 1 or 2. However, the 40-year-old took a step back when he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in Philadelphia.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, veteran Bill Apter was baffled by the decision to put Roman Reigns in the opening match for SummerSlam 2025 Night 1. While Apter thinks it was reasonable, the veteran raised questions about the show's format.&quot;Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay,&quot; Apter thinks.It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief in the coming months when he returns to the promotion.