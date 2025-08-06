WWE has reportedly decided to take 2-time Universal Champion off TV immediately

The RAW after WWE SummerSlam witnessed the fallout from The Biggest Party of The Summer. The show ended with a former Universal Champion taking the beating of his lifetime.Roman Reigns' status after Monday Night RAW has now been revealed, and fans will not be happy with it.The Original Tribal Chief returned to in-ring action this past weekend at SummerSlam when he joined forces with Jey Uso to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. However, the feud between the two is far from over.During the latest episode of RAW, Roman Reigns attacked The Vision, led by Seth Rollins, moments before the show went off air.But the numbers game was too much for the OTC to overcome, and eventually, he became the latest victim of The Vision. During the post-match shenanigans, Reigns ate a Curb Stomp, a Spear, and three Tsunamis.According to Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE ran this angle to take Roman Reigns off television for a couple of weeks.“Well, I think that Roman... Well, Roman’s going to be out filming the movie. So, you know, I thought that was an injury angle to take him out for a couple weeks.”Bryan Alvarez added that the OG Bloodline leader could be gone for a little while.&quot;Could be. I mean, three Tsunamis - he should be gone for a little while.” (H/T - Ringside News)Reigns was expected to take some time off post-SummerSlam to film his upcoming Street Fighter movie.Cody Rhodes will also be joining the cast for the movie, but he isn't required on the set for an extended period, meaning it won't conflict with his WWE schedule.As for the OTC, he is all but confirmed to miss Clash in Paris on August 31.