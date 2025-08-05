Major Update on Cody Rhodes' WWE Future - Reports

Cody Rhodes closed WWE SummerSlam 2025 with a win over John Cena in New Jersey. According to a new report, there's an update on The American Nightmare's future in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is reportedly to play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film, and the shooting for the film is set to begin soon. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the film is set to begin shooting anytime between the next few weeks and September. The report also provides an update on Rhodes' WWE future, as he won't miss anything significant while he shoots the movie.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The report states it won't affect The American Nightmare's schedule, as he recently won the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time. It'll be interesting to see which star steps up to become Rhodes' first challenger for the title.

Cody Rhodes isn't the only WWE Superstar in the upcoming Street Fighter movie

Before Cody Rhodes joined the cast of the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film, Deadline revealed that Roman Reigns was cast in the Hollywood project as Akuma. The Original Tribal Chief is slowly moving towards Hollywood, as he's already transitioned to a part-time performer.

Ad

The 40-year-old megastar has other projects in the bag going forward, but he's set to be in the same film as his fellow former rival from the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, he scored a win with Jey Uso against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025, but was written off after the event.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Vision (Seth Rollins' faction) viciously attacked Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. The Original Tribal Chief took a Stomp, Spear, and multiple Tsunamis from the villainous group and was written off television for a while, mostly so that Reigns could shoot the film.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when he returns to the promotion to continue his feud with The Vision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More