AEW star sends a message to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews following major personal announcement from the couple

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews reportedly began dating in 2022. They eventually got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot in 2024. Ripley is signed to WWE, where she is a massive star. Meanwhile, Matthews joined AEW a few years ago.

Buddy Matthews is currently out of action because earlier this year, he suffered an ankle injury in his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia. He has been recovering well and is expected to return soon. Interestingly, he and his wife recently finished a personal project together.

The couple recently built a gym. They shared this news via Instagram. They uploaded a picture with a caption celebrating this occasion.

"We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!" read the caption.

AEW star Diamante responded to the above post. She complimented both Ripley and Matthews' physiques and was excited for them.

"Absolute UNITS!! Both of ya 🔥🔥" she said.

Diamante responds to Matthews and Ripley. (Image via Ripley's Instagram)

Diamante predominantly wrestles in All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She's also known for her time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticizes WWE for Rhea Ripley's recent booking

In a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking decisions regarding The Eradicator. He said that the company has nothing new for such a talented woman.

The legend added that Triple H only makes her do cameos, which is quite pointless.

"I cannot believe, bro. This tells you everything you need to know. Bro, they have nothing for Rhea Ripley. She makes cameos on these shows, 30-second cameos. Rhea Ripley, bro, who arguably is the top woman in the company." said Russo.

Hopefully, Ripley's booking improves, and she is placed in interesting storylines again. Many fans also want her to join AEW.

