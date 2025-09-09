WWE slammed by veteran for misusing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s equivalent on RAW (Exclusive)

A current member of the WWE roster was recently compared to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin by a veteran of the industry. Steve Austin was one of the most over wrestlers of the Attitude Era and was the face of the company during some of WWE's most successful years.
Recently, Vince Russo said Rhea Ripley is the equivalent of Steve Austin when it comes to the women's division. Ever since losing the Women's World Title match at SummerSlam, Ripley has only appeared on shows in backstage segments and cameos, and hasn't been featured properly on TV.
On the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo slammed WWE for not using Rhea Ripley properly. He said that putting her in 30-second segments is the equivalent of putting Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same spot. He was puzzled that the creative team hadn't come up with something for The Eradicator.
"I cannot believe, bro. This tells you everything you need to know. Bro, they have nothing for Rhea Ripley. She makes cameos on these shows, 30-second cameos. Rhea Ripley, bro, who arguably is the top woman in the company. That's like Austin, that's the equivalent of Austin having a backstage cameo every single week. How can you not know what to do with Rhea Freaking Ripley, bro?" Russo said.
Rhea Ripley has been floundering backstage ever since she was removed from the Women's World Championship picture. The Eradicator has held the title multiple times and has already had five shots at the gold this year. She seemingly needs to do something else to keep her character fresh, and a move to SmackDown would help shake things up for her.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.