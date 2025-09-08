4 WWE stars who need to leave RAW

WWE stars seem to move brands at will in 2025. Sami Zayn initially rejected Seth Rollins' offer to leave RAW for SmackDown, but eventually did just that by recently joining the blue brand.

The swap gave him the United States Title as well as confidence, which he claimed was lacking over the last few months. Before The Underdog of the Underground switched brands, Roman Reigns and LA Knight started appearing on RAW.

Logan Paul, who made a huge deal about joining the red brand on Netflix at the premiere in January, has worked on SmackDown instead.

With so many performers across all of WWE's brands, the next four stars should leave RAW for better opportunities elsewhere.

#4. Pete Dunne has been a healthy scratch on RAW

Pete Dunne teamed up again with Tyler Bate as the New Catch Republic while WWE was on a European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41. Bate had been sidelined with an injury for several months before rejoining Dunne.

The team disappeared from programming after that spring appearance. Dunne is too talented as both a wrestler and teacher to spend most of his time behind the scenes. He was reportedly a producer for Speed, but those titles moved to NXT.

The Bruiserweight has spent time in NXT while still affiliated with the main roster, so he should follow Speed to the WWE Performance Center. The men's division needs skilled performers.

#3. Dragon Lee would do better in NXT

Dragon Lee had a brief run in NXT, where he won the North American Championship. His time was cut short by Dominik Mysterio. When he joined RAW, he allied with the LWO.

The problem is that the LWO is rarely used on the red brand unless there's an Lucha Libre AAA event to promote. Even when he's featured, Lee usually opposes The Judgment Day or El Grande Americano.

Like Dunne, Lee would provide NXT with a legitimate star and someone who can help anchor a flailing division. The division is too dependent on Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans, as it feels like they get every other title opportunity.

#2. Gunther is lost in the shuffle on RAW

Gunther is currently on the sidelines with a broken nose after losing the World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk at SummerSlam. The Ring General had his time with the title, but most of the latter half of his reign was a mediocre feud with Jey Uso.

Having him assume a top heel role on RAW wouldn't fit with Seth Rollins taking over. When healthy, he'd be better suited to move to SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight moved to RAW, leaving a slight void at the top of the main event scene on the blue brand. Randy Orton and John Cena have already battled over the Undisputed WWE Title, so Cody Rhodes needs new challengers.

Gunther could also face off with Brock Lesnar if The Beast Incarnate appears for a few feuds over the next few months.

#1. Rhea Ripley needs a change of scenery

Rhea Ripley has already had five shots at the Women's World Championship this year. She's feuded with Becky Lynch before, so going after her title/ would be more of the same.

It's no secret that Mami is one of WWE's top stars. To freshen her up, a move to SmackDown would do wonders. She eventually needs that one-on-one feud with Bianca Belair.

Ripley hasn't had any feuds with Tiffany Stratton despite teasing it this year. The two might even team up if necessary. Jade Cargill and Giulia would make for an interesting opponents.

Bookers would want to put her in the title picture. However, working in some other angles, like Charlotte Flair at the moment, would be better to prop up other stars.

