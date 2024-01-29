AEW star sends a one-word message to Bayley after Royal Rumble win

An up-and-coming AEW star has just congratulated Bayley following her incredible Royal Rumble win last night, as she bested twenty-nine other women to earn a world title shot. The star in question is Billie Starkz.

Starkz, at merely 19 years of age, has made a name for herself already. Recently, she went toe-to-toe with Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Final Battle last month, and she just barely missed the mark.

On Twitter, Billie Starkz congratulated Bayley on her great win, calling her the G.O.A.T. She also posted a picture of the two of them a few years ago, before Starkz had gone into wrestling. This was when the WWE Superstar had her "hugger" persona.

The AEW star has always expressed that The Role Model was one of the wrestlers she looked up to.

This same photo was first shared by the WWE Superstar herself as she discreetly showed support for Billie Starkz ahead of her title match at Final Battle.

Bayley seemingly chooses her WrestleMania opponent

Following her win at the Royal Rumble, Bayley has seemingly already chosen which world champion she wishes to challenge at 'Mania.

Her counterpart, Cody Rhodes, who won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year straight, has already booked a rematch with Roman Reigns for his title, in hopes of ending his long reign and finishing the story.

The former Women's Champion had to choose between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. IYO was, of course, her stablemate in Damage CTRL, so she ended up choosing The Eradicator.

On Twitter, she made a bold claim, as she said that after beating Ripley's record of time inside the Rumble match, she would now take her title as well.

Now begins the road to WrestleMania. Within almost two months, the biggest event in the promotion's history will once more take place, and many stars have the opportunity to create iconic moments and make history.

