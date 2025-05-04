AEW star sends a serious warning to FTR on Collision

An AEW star issued a serious warning to FTR on Collision tonight, and it was done just as the show was ending. This is certainly going to set up an exciting show next week as the rivalry intensifies.

FTR faced Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Paragon in a Two Out Of Three Falls match and emerged victorious. They did so with some shenanigans, further cementing their status as one of the top heel factions in the company.

After the match, AEW star Daniel Garcia came out and issued a challenge, and did not speak nice words. He said that he was very angry at what they did to Adam Copeland and Daddy Magic, stating that they would pay.

He then went on to issue a challenge for next week, stating that he would take on all of them if he had to, and that he would knock some sense into them. That was a stern warning to FTR, if there was any, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Next week’s AEW Collision should be an interesting show, given the challenge that Daniel Garcia just laid down to FTR and the kind of repercussions they might face.

