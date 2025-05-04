AEW star sends a serious warning to FTR on Collision

By Sujay
Modified May 04, 2025 02:48 GMT
FTR were sent a warning on AEW Collision. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
FTR were sent a warning on AEW Collision. (Image credits: AEW X handle)

An AEW star issued a serious warning to FTR on Collision tonight, and it was done just as the show was ending. This is certainly going to set up an exciting show next week as the rivalry intensifies.

Ad

FTR faced Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Paragon in a Two Out Of Three Falls match and emerged victorious. They did so with some shenanigans, further cementing their status as one of the top heel factions in the company.

After the match, AEW star Daniel Garcia came out and issued a challenge, and did not speak nice words. He said that he was very angry at what they did to Adam Copeland and Daddy Magic, stating that they would pay.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He then went on to issue a challenge for next week, stating that he would take on all of them if he had to, and that he would knock some sense into them. That was a stern warning to FTR, if there was any, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Next week’s AEW Collision should be an interesting show, given the challenge that Daniel Garcia just laid down to FTR and the kind of repercussions they might face.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications