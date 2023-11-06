AEW star sends a six-word message to Julia Hart ahead of in-ring return after 9 months

AEW star Julia Hart has drawn the attention of many of her peers with her dark persona ever since joining The House of Black. Ahead of her Dynamite match this week, Hart was called out by a returning star.

The House of Black has been dominating the roster ever since its inception, and Julia Hart has enjoyed a lengthy undefeated streak. The star is set to face Red Velvet this Wednesday, who was last seen when she took on Jade Cargill in February 2023.

Julia Hart initially reacted to their upcoming AEW Dynamite bout, teasing an easy victory:

"Thanks Tony for the birthday present, how’d you know red velvet is my favorite flavor 😈🎂, " Julia posted.

Red Velvet then caught wind of her comment and fired back at The House of Black member:

"Oh you’re in for a treat 😏@TheJuliaHart@TonyKhan," Velvet replied.

Red Velvet doesn't seem to be afraid of Julia Hart.

Hart recently tied the knot with fellow All Elite Wrestling star Lee Johnson and shared some of their wedding photos online. Many fans were notably ecstatic about the string of beautiful images.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Another AEW star might join The House of Black soon

Julia Hart notably joined The House of Black after Malakai Black spat his black mist on her. For weeks after the incident, Hard began a slow downward spiral and became darker and more menacing. Before taking time off to get married, Hart notably spat black mist at both Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue.

Unlike Nightingale, Blue has begun to show the same signs that Julia Hart did after her altercation with Malakai. Only time will tell, but her last appearance on AEW Collision seemed to hint that something could happen.

"Anything that I have to say to Julia, is between her and I," said Skye Blue.

With Julia Hart's return to television, the two stars will more than likely clash. It remains to be seen if Skye Blue will embrace The House of Black and join Hart, potentially attacking Red Velvet, or whether she'll resist and take revenge on Julia.

