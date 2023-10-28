AEW star set to return from injury after four months - Reports

AEW star Bandido has been out of action due to an injury for more than four months. The 28-year-old's last match was against Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage in June 2023, during which he suffered a wrist injury. The former ROH World Champion took to social media in July to inform his fans that he underwent surgery on his left wrist and is in the recovery phase.

Earlier in October, it was reported that Bandido was nearing his in-ring return and would be fully recovered within a few weeks. However, Bandido was pulled out of a scheduled match at an independent show on October 30, which created doubts over his recovery timeline.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that although Rey Fenix and Bandido have been pulled out of their showing at the Masked Republic show in October, Bandido will be back to action soon. However, no update was available for Fenix's return who had been pulled out of all bookings for the next few weeks.

"Rey Fenix and Bandido both had to pull out of a show on Masked Republic show on 10/30. Fenix has pulled out of all bookings over the next few weeks. Bandido should be back relatively soon,” Meltzer wrote. (H/t: WrestlingNews)

Rey Fenix to be out of action after losing AEW International Title - Reports

On October 10, 2023, Rey Fenix lost the AEW International title to Orange Cassidy after holding it for just 20 days. Earlier, Fenix was scheduled to face Jon Moxley, but the opponent was switched at the last moment as Mox was not cleared to compete. The result made the wrestling fans question the hot potato booking of the championship by the Jacksonville-based company and its lack of planning.

However, it was later reported that Rey Fenix would have lost the title to any opponent he faced at Dynamite as he was set to be absent from AEW programming after that match. The reported reason for the 32-year-old's absence was visa issues he was facing.

The former International champion has yet to show up on television since Dynamite: Title Tuesday, and his return status is unknown.

