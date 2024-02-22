AEW star shares backstage details of Ric Flair's meeting with The Young Bucks

Ric Flair had a meeting with The Young Bucks backstage on Dynamite. AEW star Brandon Culter has shared some details about it on his official X profile.

During the February 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, the 16-time world champion voiced his dissatisfaction with his limited involvement in Sting's final match and mentioned that he was considering his options. He then met The EVPs of AEW backstage.

Brandon Cutler recently disclosed more details about the meeting, saying that Ric Flair left the meeting with a big smile. However, whatever the two parties discussed is still unknown.

“BREAKING: Sources are saying, Ric Flair was spotted coming out of the creative meeting in Nicholas & Matthew Jackson’s office with a big grin on his face. But whatever was discussed in that room remains tight-lipped,” Cutler noted.

Flair promised Sting to be by his side during his retirement match, but The Nature Boy might have switched his allegiance. The Jackson brothers are set to face Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 3.

Tony Schiavone seemingly confirms his presence alongside Ric Flair during Sting’s retirement match

AEW Revolution will be a historic event as it will mark the end of an era with The Vigilante hanging up his wrestling boots.

On the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone seemingly confirmed that he and Flair would be at the arena to support Sting as he bids goodbye to the wrestling ring.

"Sting’s family’s going to be there. He’s invited a couple of his friends to be there. So it is. It’s gonna be an emotional night for me, and it’s gonna be an emotional night for Ric Flair, who’s gonna be there as well, and the fact that you think about Sting and Flair, Clash of the Champions, I was there to call it, and how much the Greensboro Coliseum means to me as a wrestling fan."

He stated that he was also present at the first Clash of the Champions in 1988 when Sting wrestled Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the same arena where Sting is set to retire next month.

He added that the Greensboro Coliseum means a lot to him as a wrestling fan, as it was his go-to palace in the 70s.

