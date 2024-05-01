AEW star shares blatant post comparing The Bloodline to popular WWE faction 

AEW star Mark Henry shared a social media post comparing The Bloodline to a legendary WWE faction. The stable in question is The Nation of Domination.

The World's Strongest Man joined the heel faction in January 1998. The group also included other legends such as Ron Simmons, The Godfather, D'Lo Brown and The Rock, who would eventually wrest leadership of the group away from Simmons. The Nation disbanded after Henry and Brown attacked The Great One later that year, paving the way for the latter's star-making solo run.

Mark Henry is currently signed with AEW, where he serves as an analyst, commentator, trainer and talent scout. The 52-year-old veteran shared a post on X/Twitter to ask the fans to decide the winner of a fantasy bout between The Nation of Domination and WWE's top heel stable from recent years, The Bloodline. The latter faction was represented in Henry's post by The Usos, Solo Sikoa and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I'm going to put this right here and see what y'all think! Who wins?" tweeted Henry.

Check out the tweet below:

The Bloodline was seemingly re-structured last month on the post-WrestleMania XL episode of WWE Smackdown, with Sikoa kicking Jimmy Uso out of the group and introducing Tama Tonga to replace him, albeit without authorization from The Tribal Chief. Sikoa and Tonga will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in tag team action at Backlash 2024.

AEW's Mark Henry believes Zilla Fatu needs more development before potential WWE signing

Tama Tonga's WWE arrival has shaken things up for The Bloodline in a major way. As The Bloodline storyline continues to unfold amid Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania absence, rumors continue to circulate regarding the addition of more names to the stable, including the much-anticipated debut of Jacob Fatu.

AEW's Mark Henry and hardcore legend Bully Ray recently discussed another potential future member of The Bloodline, Zilla Fatu, on the Busted Open podcast. The Main One began his career in the squared circle in 2023, and according to Ray, still needs to pay his dues and develop further before a potential WWE call up.

"But he's still new and still young. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, they've been paying their dues. Tama has been at it now for more than 10 years. Jacob [is] probably close to that. So they got some seasoning under their belts. Zilla still needs to be developed."

Henry responded by voicing his agreement with Ray. The AEW personality further stated that Zilla Fatu needed at least two to three more years to grow as a performer before being considered as a prospective acquisition for the Triple H-led promotion.

"Yeah, he has still got another 2-3 years."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Bloodline moving forward in WWE.

Which stable would you pick between The Bloodline and The Nation of Domination? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!