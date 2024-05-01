New Bloodline member may debut at Backlash, says WWE personality, and it would be "very exciting"

WWE has entered a new era and so did The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa seemingly took over the faction, kicked out Jimmy Uso, and added Tama Tonga. It has been reported that another Samoan star is expected to make his debut in the promotion and Sam Roberts believes that could happen at Backlash France this Saturday.

Roman Reigns has been on hiatus since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. In his absence, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over The Bloodline. While reports suggested that Jacob Fatu has signed with the Stamford-based company, many expect him to join his family's faction soon.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality predicted Fatu could join The Bloodline at Backlash France as Sikoa and Tonga go head-to-head against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton:

"We've The Bloodline versus Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash. Is this where another member of The Bloodline comes out. I think very possibly, right? All these rumors of Jacob Fatu too are just lingering everywhere. Is that where we see him? I hope so. It would be very very exciting," he said. [From 07:44 to 08:05]

Rikishi warned the WWE locker room about Tama Tonga

Since debuting on SmackDown after WrestleMania, Tama Tonga has showcased his violent side. A week after he and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso, the newest Bloodline member crashed into Kevin Owens' car and dragged him bloodied to ringside. Haku's adopted son and The Enforcer engaged in a brawl with The Prizefighter last week on the blue brand before Randy Orton saved the latter.

On his Rikishi Fatu Over The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer warned the entire locker room from the 41-year-old.

"Tama Tonga, boy, he's pretty tough. When I say pretty tough, that dude's handsome, I mean look at him, he's got a body like a GOD, right? But inside, man, that dude, boy is just that dark dark black heart in there. That dark Tonga in heart that's ready to just, you know, hit you with the spike if he had to. So, if I was anybody in the WWE, I would say, TMD, I would say in the WWE that they need to look out and watch out for Tama Tonga cause the Tonga man is coming," he said.

With Tama Tonga already making an impact alongside Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based company, it would be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu will join forces with them at Backlash France.

