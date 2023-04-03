AEW star shares a clip of "hanging out" in the Firefly Fun House during WrestleMania 39 weekend

AEW star Mark Henry recently shared a video clip on Twitter of himself "hanging out" in the Firefly Fun House during WrestleMania 39 weekend. The clip shows Henry inside the whimsical set of the Firefly Fun House, surrounded by various puppets and decorations, including the infamous Ramblin' Rabbit.

The Firefly Fun House is a recurring segment on WWE programming featuring Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion portrays a twisted children's show host in the Fun House. Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for several weeks, and it is rumored that he was forced to miss WrestleMania 39 due to an undisclosed illness.

Mark Henry's appearance in the Firefly Fun House has added to the intrigue and excitement surrounding Wyatt's eventual return to WWE television. However, it is important to note that Henry's appearance could simply be a friendly visit to the set of one of WWE's most popular segments.

"Warning Hanging out in the FireFly Fun House and this happened!" Henry tweeted.

Regardless of the reasons behind AEW star Mark Henry's visit, the clip has generated significant buzz among wrestling fans. As for Bray Wyatt, fans continue to await his return to WWE TV and the Firefly Fun House.

AEW star Mark Henry sends a message to Randy Orton amid his WWE return

Mark Henry, an AEW star and former WWE wrestler, recently took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Randy Orton amidst rumors of his possible return to WWE.

In his tweet, Henry sent his well-wishes to Orton, saying, "Get well soon Randy." Orton has been out of action due to an injury since last year. His last match was in May 2022 when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Usos.

With the wrestling community eagerly anticipating Orton's return, it is always encouraging to see fellow wrestlers offering support during tough times.

