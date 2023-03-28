AEW star tweets four-word message to Randy Orton amid WWE return rumors

AEW star and veteran Mark Henry recently sent a four-word message to Randy Orton amid rumors of him possibly returning to WWE.

Orton has been sidelined from in-ring action due to injury since last year. His last match with the company came in May 2022 when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Usos.

Taking to Twitter, the Strongest Man in the World sent his best wishes to The Viper ahead of his rumored return.

"Get well soon Randy."

Austin Theory is open to facing Randy Orton in the future

Austin Theory is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He will defend the United States Championship against the returning Cena on Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

Theory also has his sights set on Cena's long-term rival and WWE veteran, Randy Orton. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the US Champion opened up about his desire to face Orton and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Theory said:

"Definitely Randy Orton, definitely Stone Cold Steve Austin. Me and Randy, we'll have a fresh start. I think that'll be really good. But Stone Cold Steve Austin, he hit me with a Stunner last year and I didn't forget about that. I didn't forget."

Orton's status for WrestleMania 39 is yet to be confirmed by WWE. It remains to be seen if the multi-time world champion will have a match at the show or if he gets booked for a one-off segment.

At the moment, though, top stars including Bobby Lashley and LA Knight aren't booked on the WrestleMania 39 card. The two stars will be in action on SmackDown this week as they are set to take part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

A returning Orton could potentially face either man at The Grandest Stage of Them All if that's the direction WWE is willing to go in

