AEW star shares heartbreaking details after returning from injury at All In 2025

An AEW star talks about his injury following his All In: Texas return. Juice Robinson is a crucial member of Bang Bang Gang. Unfortunately, he was injured back in November 2024 during his match with Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic Tournament.The Bang Bang Gang Member returned to AEW All In: Texas after almost eight months. He was part of the Casino Gauntlet match and came out with a new look. The 36-year-old had shaved his beard, looking younger than before. He received a massive pop from the crowd and got major spotlight during the high-stakes contest.While speaking with Renee Paquette on Close Up, Juice Robinson revealed that he had undergone a major spine surgery. Ahead of the operation, the ruptured disc pressed a nerve, which directly affected his leg.“I haven’t really went into detail about either of them, but I had spine surgery. I ruptured a disc in my lower back, and it was pressing on a nerve, and I was having issues with my leg. As far as like, it was, I was having trouble using it. It was the beginning of what could have gotten much worse,&quot; Robinson said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.Co]AEW star Juice Robinson talks about difficulties during recoveryJuice Robinson claimed that he had to overcome a huge mental barrier rather than a physical one when he was on a hiatus.While speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, the 36-year-old star recently talked about his road to recovery. During the hiatus, he reflected on the state of his career.“Yes, a lot of introspection. ‘What am I doing? How long have I been doing this?’… What’s where am I at in my career? What’s left? You know, I’ve been doing this 17 years, which is like crazy to think about for me… This is what I do. This is just what I do. I’m a pro wrestler,&quot; he said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.Co]It will be interesting to see what is next for Robinson in AEW.