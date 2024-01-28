AEW star shares a heartfelt message ahead of final match in major promotion

A newly signed AEW star is on his way out of the promotion he is still signed to, and he shared a heartwarming message for the fans prior to his last match in the coming weeks.

The AEW star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. Will is still a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but his days with the company are coming to an end. Ospreay signed an All Elite contract at the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view and is bound to officially join the promotion in February 2024 as a full-time member.

The Aerial Assassin has wrestled at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, All In 2023, WrestleDream, and a few more times on TV. Meanwhile, Ospreay is set to wrestle his last match as a full-time NJPW star at The New Beginning event in Osaka on February 11.

After having a near-legendary run in NJPW filled with great matches, the 30-year-old is slated to leave the promotion. Nonetheless, he has a message for the fans, as he acknowledged Osaka before his final match on the "X" social media platform:

"My last match on the beautiful blue canvas of New Japan Pro Wrestling wrapped in cold black steal bars. I’ll stand side by side with the lads that have carried me into the heights of my career. It will be a pleasure Osaka."

Will Ospreay vowed to main event AEW All In 2024

At the All In 2023 event, Will Ospreay squared off against Chris Jericho and even won the match. After signing the full-time All Elite contract at Full Gear, Ospreay expressed his desire to take on the World champion in the main event of All In 2024 in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I can’t say this enough, people need to get their tickets for Wembley. Wrestling there means the world to me. There’s even a chance I am in the main event wrestling the AEW champion for the world title. Imagine that? Wrestling at a place that was right beside where I used to work?” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Only time will tell what The Aerial Assassin brings to the table when he joins the All Elite roster full-time.

