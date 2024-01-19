Top star to start with AEW from next month - Reports

A recently signed AEW star is set to become a regular act on TV from next month, according to recent reports.

The star in question is none other than former IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2023, which was announced by the AEW CEO Tony Khan at the Full Gear pay-per-view. However, Ospreay is yet to become a full-time star for All Elite Wrestling as he is currently finishing up his booking with NJPW and other promotions.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Will Ospreay will be at the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV and is set to start as a regular on TV in February:

"Will Ospreay is scheduled for AEW Revolution in Greensboro and will be starting as a regular on TV in February - WON"

There are many dream matches for Will Ospreay in All Elite Wrestling, with the likes of Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, and more. It will be interesting to see which program the company will book Ospreay in after his official TV debut.

Disco Inferno believes Will Ospreay should have signed with AEW instead of WWE

Will Ospreay is one of the recent major signings of All Elite Wrestling. Ospreay was on WWE's radar but chose to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Ospreay should have signed with WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explained how Ospreay's signing with the Stamford-based promotion would have been bigger than his recent signing:

"First of all, this story would have been big a deal if Ospreay would have signed with WWE, because he has already been on AEW programming ... featured in [PPV] ... we signed up the guy we have been using because of the Forbidden Door... That's not as much of a story as it would have been if he had gone to WWE ... I still think he should have gone to WWE ... because I still think his monetary ... He could have bet on himself ... and eventually, during his period of time, could have made more money." [0:38 - 1:18]

It is safe to assume that we may see Will Ospreay in WWE after he finishes up his current deal with All Elite Wrestling. The Aerial Assassin has stated before that he's open to the possibility of signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Which star do you want to see Will Ospreay feud with after he becomes a regular in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

