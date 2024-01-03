“He should have gone to WWE” - Disco Inferno says top star made a mistake by signing with AEW

WWE has signed and brought back some huge names in the wrestling world in recent memory, but missed their chance when it came to a legendary name. Now, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes it would have been a big deal if he had chosen to sign with the global juggernaut.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. He had been one of the hottest free agents for a while, with reports stating that Triple H and company had been heavily interested in signing him. However, The Aerial Assassin chose to sign with AEW instead, reportedly to a 7-figure deal instead of the 6-figure offer made by their rivals.

On a recent edition of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that Ospreay's signing with the 40-year-old promotion instead would have been a bigger headline. Moreover, he also believed that Ospreay could have made more money eventually, considering his star power and in-ring talent.

"First of all, this story would have been big a deal if Ospreay would have signed with WWE, because he has already been on AEW programming ... featured in [PPV] ... we signed up the guy we have been using because of the Forbidden Door... That's not as much of a story as it would have been if he had gone to WWE ... I still think he should have gone to WWE ... because I still think his monetary ... He could have bet on himself ... and eventually, during his period of time, could have made more money." [0:38 - 1:18]

Will Ospreay set to collide against former WWE star in high-stakes match

Will Ospreay's signing was revealed at AEW Full Gear back in November 2023. Before he starts with the promotion in early 2024, Ospreay has a big triple-threat match scheduled for the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom show featuring another fellow AEW star.

That star is Jon Moxley. After the events that transpired at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4, Ospreay would compete against Moxley and also David Finlay, with the winner becoming the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

With Ospreay finishing off his commitments in the indies, it would be interesting to see him bring his star power to AEW and potentially become one of the cornerstones of the promotion.

