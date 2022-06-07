AEW star shares heartfelt message for injured Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE RAW 

Dustin Rhodes shared an emotional message on Twitter for his brother Cody Rhodes ahead of the latter's appearance on WWE RAW.

Ahead of Sunday's Hell in a Cell, WWE announced that Cody had suffered a tear of the pectoral tendon ahead of his main event bout with Seth Rollins in the namesake match. Despite the setback, the American Nightmare not only competed but eventually won the trilogy clash with Rollins, earning universal respect in the process.

The RAW star opened tonight's show with a promo, during which his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent his own words of support.

"I love my brother!" he wrote.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes I love my brother! I love my brother!💙

Dustin and Cody have stood together as WWE Tag Team Champs and against one another in a historic clash at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, both men's first in the Jacksonville-based promotion. They went their separate ways professionally when Cody left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Cody's injury is rumored to keep him on the shelf for approximately six months to a year. However, both Triple H and John Cena have defied expectations with returns from a similar injury sooner than expected. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare does the same.

Fans shared Dustin Rhodes' sentiments towards the WWE star

Fans in the comments shared the sentiment shown towards Cody Rhodes by his brother, by all accounts, as many have lauded his efforts at Hell in a Cell.

The message of support has been met with a multitude of users reminiscing about the Double or Nothing bout between the Rhodes brothers, as well as praise for Rhodes vs. Rollins III.

Just one of We the 15 💜 @FezCoast @dustinrhodes I really wish this was the bridge for the companies to work together it would be so damn cool and what a better family to do it @dustinrhodes I really wish this was the bridge for the companies to work together it would be so damn cool and what a better family to do it

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @dustinrhodes Return as Goldust and beat down Seth @dustinrhodes Return as Goldust and beat down Seth https://t.co/7dqbvGvlVv

As seen in the last tweet, some even encouraged Dustin to revert to his Goldust persona to seek vengeance against Seth Rollins. However, boundaries between the two rival promotions would put the brakes on that suggestion.

One thing that can be definitively surmised from fan reactions is the level of respect Cody has earned through his hearty HIAC performance. The American Nightmare is sure to be a top favorite whenever he returns, recovering from surgery.

