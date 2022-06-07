Potential backstage update on Cody Rhodes' status for Monday Night RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes gave the performance of a lifetime last night against Seth Rollins inside of Hell in a Cell.

Following the match last night, Cody Rhodes spoke to the live crowd by stating that he would address more regarding his injury tomorrow. It wasn't clear if he meant on social media or live on WWE RAW.

During today's episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez confirmed that The American Nightmare is scheduled to appear tonight on Monday Night RAW to address his injury situation and what's next for him in his WWE career.

This could be the last time the WWE Universe sees The American Nightmare for the foreseeable future.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled for surgery on Thursday

With Cody Rhodes' pectoral muscle being torn completely from the bone, he has no other choice other than to have surgery to get the injury repaired.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, The American Nightmare is scheduled to have surgery to repair the pectoral muscle on Thursday.

While medical websites online suggest it will take anywhere between six months to a year to fully heal from a completely torn pectoral muscle after surgery, multiple WWE Superstars have come back sooner.

Both Triple H and Elias returned after five months on the shelf, while John Cena returned in four.

If you think that's impressive, when JJ Watt played for the Houston Texans in the NFL, he returned from a torn pectoral muscle after only three months.

So while things seem grim right now, The American Nightmare could possibly be back in time to take part in the road to WrestleMania 39.

With The American Nightmare being scheduled to appear tonight on WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see how the company handles his exit for the next several months. Will it just come via a promo? Or will someone attack Rhodes and essentially put him on the shelf for the time being? We'll find out soon enough.

