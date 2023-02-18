AEW star shares a hilarious message after imitating WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to pose a question to WWE veteran, The Rock.

Although Dwayne Johnson is currently a renowned Hollywood actor, he made his name in the pro-wrestling business. The 50-year-old superstar is an eight-time world champion in the Stamford-based company, cementing his name as one of the greatest performers in the industry.

Dwayne Johnson's signature move, The Rock Bottom, was recently imitated by Daniel Garcia during the latter's match with Ricky Stars on Rampage. The move was not missed by fans, who immediately called it out. Garcia himself acknowledged The People's Champion in a tweet, where he asked a question about his form.

"How’s my form Unc @TheRock," tweeted Daniel Garcia.

You can check out the original tweet here:

The WWE Legend was previously called out by another AEW star

Daniel Garcia's tweet is certainly not the first time an AEW star has name-dropped The Rock on social media, as Lance Archer has done it too, though with a different intention.

Archer is known to be an indomitable powerhouse, as he towers over a majority of the AEW roster. He has had several dominant matches against some of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's promotion as well.

Earlier this month, the MurderHawk Monster challenged The Rock to a face-off on Twitter.

"Hey @TheRock If you’re gonna be at @XFLRenegades game on Saturday. I’ll meet ya at the 50yd line! What say you?" wrote Lance Archer.

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen if the Rock will ever respond to the challenge from the All-Elite star.

Do you want to see the Rock appear in Tony Khan's Promotion someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

