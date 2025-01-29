AEW star shares huge update on in-ring future

A huge AEW name gave an update on his wrestling status after recently making the return. The star being discussed is MVP.

The Hurt Syndicate has been one of the dominant factions in the company. They have been ambushing wrestlers in the past few months. Last week, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

MVP, who manages the duo, has been an important part of the group since its inception. While he doesn't wrestle regularly, he fought on Dynamite in a trios contest a couple of weeks ago. Despite having had health issues, the veteran spent plenty of time in action.

Recently, MVP took to BlueSky and stated that he will wrestle occasionally in the future.

"I plan to wrestle periodically. Just to remind these pissants that I'm STILL a legit threat in the ring. I'm the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate. And sometimes I speak with my fists," he wrote.

Take a look at the screenshot below.

Screenshot of MVP's scare

AEW's MVP says the clock is ticking

Montel has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for a long time. He is currently 49 years old and has vast experience in the industry.

The former United States Champion recently claimed that his clock was ticking and that he would retire soon. However, MVP said he would give his full effort before retiring.

"Vintage MVP!!!! 2025 and I'm still BALLIN!!! The clock is ticking on my in ring career. I don't have much time left. But I promise to give you everything I've got until I finally reach the final match," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when would be the Hurt Syndicate member's next match in AEW.

