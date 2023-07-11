AEW star shares a message after MJF's recent horrific actions

Popular AEW star Skye Blue reacted to the World Champion MJF's most recent horrific actions.

MJF was the special guest during the latest episode of Hey! (EW) podcast. While the host, RJ City, expected the AEW World Champion to be rude to him and maybe also ridicule the production team, The Devil refused to do so. City expected, at the very least, some friendly banter, but The Salt of the Earth refused to do that as well.

The 27-year-old claimed that he showed up to the interview in an attempt to be 'real' with the fans and for them to get to know him better.

This sudden change in character came as a shock to the host. As he acknowledged the 'real' persona of the World Champion, The Salt of the Earth stood up and set the Hey! (EW) poster on fire and then walked out.

Following this interview, Skye Blue took to Twitter and jokingly asked AEW management why she cannot 'play' with fire just like Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"Why does he get to play with fire and I don’t," Skye Blue tweeted.

WWE veteran Konnan claims that MJF has secretly signed a long-term deal with AEW

For a long period of time, the self-proclaimed Devil of AEW has been teasing to leave the company. He has constantly talked about his contract coming to an end in 2024 and that he would jump ship and sign with WWE.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated that MJF might have secretly signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He is convinced that is the case as The Salt of the Earth is currently in the driver's seat of his AEW booking.

"I'm going to assume that privately he has signed a longer deal with Tony. I can't imagine Tony would let him go out there, saying stuff like that, and if he has then he will never ever live it down. I cannot believe in any shape or form, because Tony's not dumb, that he would let him be going out there if there is a chance he is leaving," Konnan said.

MJF recently teamed up with Adam Cole in the Blind Tag Team Eliminator tournament. They defeated Matt Menard and The Butcher to advance to the semi-finals.

Do you think the AEW Champion and Cole could win the entire tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

