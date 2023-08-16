AEW star shares a picture with Bret Hart, takes a cheeky jibe at FTR [Photo]

Recently, former AEW tag team champions were seen with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The stars in question were none other than The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed are one of the most popular tag teams in AEW, known for their "tongue-in-cheek" raps while walking down the ramp. They're almost always targeted at their opponents, receiving loud pops from the fans pre-match. Hart, a bonafide legend in the wrestling world, was seen with The Acclaimed, posing for a photo.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Anthony Bowens, alongside Max Caster, shared a picture featuring themselves and Bret Hart. Bowens playfully captioned it with a cheeky jibe at FTR's Dax Harwood.

"After this pic, Bret whispered “Shhh don’t tell @DaxFTR, EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED," Bowens tweeted.

The current AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood's love and admiration for Bret Hart is no secret and The Hitman has even accompanied Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler to the ring on a few independent shows.

In rather playful banter, Dax Harwood couldn't resist responding to Bowens' tweet, showing his apparent distaste for the presence of the legend with The Acclaimed.

"You’ve taken it too far," Harwood tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was spotted with another AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart and fellow Hall of Famer Sting were spotted togther at Wrestlecon in Detroit last weekend.

AEW star Sting took to Twitter, retweeting a fan's photo of him with The Hitman, commenting how wonderful it was to see Hart. He even ended it with a jibe at Hart's finishing hold, the sharpshooter, indirectly comparing it to its' similarity with own Scorpion Death-Lock.

"Great seeing you, @BretHart! Oh, and I always loved your finishing hold," Sting tweeted.

The two wrestling icons had faced off in the 1990s during their WCW days. While Hart's career was cut short in 2000 due to injury, Sting continued with sporadic appearances and stints in various promotions, including WWE, and is currently in AEW, enjoying a late career rejuvenation.

