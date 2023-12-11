AEW star shares post after deleting Twitter account due to fan backlash

A current AEW star has popped back up on social media following the decision to close down their account on X, formerly Twitter.

The star in question is Maria Kanellis, who recently posted a cryptic tweet regarding a promo that she saw. This led to fans trolling her and making fun of the tweet before it got deleted.

However, the straw that broke the camel's back was her response to a recent tweet made by the WWE on FOX account calling Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits 'Dem Boyz.' This caught the attention of Mark Briscoe, who, on the anniversary of his brother Jay's final ROH match, called the tweet out. Maria was one of the people who defended Mark, but was harassed so much that she deleted her account.

But she hasn't gone far as she recently posted a new picture over on her Instagram account, with the caption letting her fans know that she has quit X (Twitter) for good.

"Popular. I've moved on from X," said @mariakanellis.

Even fellow AEW star Mark Briscoe had to explain why he 'quit' Twitter

The former ROH Tag Team Champion isn't really known for being active on social media outside of a few tweets hyping up his matches. This is primarily down to the fact that he doesn't like social media that much, and given some of the messages he's got over the past 24 hours, it's easy to see why.

Following his tweet that called out the WWE on Fox account, Briscoe posted a second message saying that he overreacted and just misses his brother, meaning that his original tweet was something he felt in the heat of the moment.

Briscoe will now turn his attention to his next match in the AEW Continental Classic, and while he might be mathematically eliminated, he will still want to put in a good performance against Jay White this week on Dynamite.

