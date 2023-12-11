Former WWE Superstar posts critical update; deletes moments later

A former WWE Superstar has shared a critical post, only to delete it moments later.

Maria Kanellis has had two stints with WWE during her career as a professional wrestler. She is married to former WWE star Mike Bennett, and the two most recently appeared in the promotion from 2017 - 2020. The couple were released by the company due to budget cuts during the pandemic in 2020.

The couple are now back in Ring of Honor, which is owned by AEW President Tony Khan. The duo are a part of The Kingdom in ROH, which can be watched every Thursday night on Honor Club online.

Yesterday, Maria Kanellis shared an interesting message on social media that was critical of a recent promo. She didn't name anyone in her message and deleted it shortly after posting.

"Seen a promo recently that was so incredibly contrived and scripted it made we question a lot of things I thought were true. Or maybe they used to be true and at a certain point the grit and honesty gets washed off by money and politics. Maybe it isn't possible to be successful and authentic. Maybe it's nuanced and impossible to predict. But, I'm still in the struggle so I can't understand the change. How can you forget what the fight was? Or the people that fought beside you? When you are struggling to pay the bills the motivation is very real. The words are real. #almost20years," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kanellis then quickly deleted the post and shared another interesting message later in the night. She noted that being a mother is the only thing that matters, and she doesn't have the luxury of going "full scorched earth" anymore.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis claims she will retire in AEW

Maria Kanellis suggested that she would likely end her career in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

A wrestling fan told Kanellis to pick up her phone as it was rumored that Triple H was looking to rehire former WWE Superstars let go by the company at the time. Kanellis noted that she is happy in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. The former WWE star added that she will probably retire in AEW:

"I’m happy at @aew and @ringofhonor I’ll probably retire here," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Maria Kanellis has not competed in a match since 2019 but serves as the manager for The Kingdom in AEW/ROH. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

Who do you think Kanellis was referring to in her critical message? Share your theories in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.