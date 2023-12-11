Female ex-WWE star deletes Twitter account after calling recent tweet "disrespectful and tone deaf" 

A former WWE star has deleted her Twitter handle after being critical of the recent controversy surrounding Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

WWE on FOX's recent tweet referring to Lashley and The Street Profits as “DEM BOYZ” didn't sit well with AEW star Mark Briscoe, who publicly called them out for the tweet. For those unaware, "Dem Boyz" is a term that The Briscoes used back in the day.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis later chimed in on the controversy and called the tweet "disrespectful and tone deaf." She received massive hate for her comments and ended up deleting her Twitter.

Check out her comments below:

“So disrespectful and tone deaf. These are the only Dem Boyz. I said what I said and shouldn’t have deleted it. The magic is in the friendships, the memories, and the people you help. The Briscoes have helped and elevated everyone around them. This was from two years ago. There was something about that night, like we knew that was the last match we would all be together.”

Maria's tweet, shortly after which she deleted her account

Also read: "She deserved better" - Maria Kanellis sacrificed her spot for current female superstar at WrestleMania 35

Maria Kanellis once slammed WWE for snubbing her from a list

In early 2020, World Wrestling Entertainment published a list of 45 women and tag teams who had held title belts in the past in celebration of Women's History Month.

Michelle McCool was snubbed from the list. Although the list was updated later, The Undertaker wasn't happy one bit with the snub:

Expand Tweet

Maria is a former 24/7 Champion. She wasn't thrilled with not making the list and responded to the same with a sarcastic comment. The tweet caused major controversy and discourse among wrestling fans, and Maria ended up deleting it soon after.

What do you think of this controversy? Did WWE on FOX go too far by referring to Lashley and The Street Profits as "Dem Boyz?"

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.