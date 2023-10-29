AEW star shares a three-word message after surprise return on Collision

Returning AEW star Preston Vance, who is part of the stable La Facción Ingobernable, has reacted to his appearance on this week's Collision.

After appearing alongside his stablemates on the Saturday night show, Vance took to Twitter and posted a three-word message. He wrote:

“HOLA, we’re back!! #AEW #Collision #LFI #PerroPeligroso.”

The Mexican stable came out to a huge ovation after Ricky Starks bested Dax Harwood in a rather surprising outcome. After they squared up in the ring, everybody started to throw haymakers at each other.

La Facción Ingobernables wasted no time attacking the House of Black, who were intently watching the Starks vs Harwood match. Dax Harwood joined in, too, and started to deliver punches of his own as it was chaos outside the ring.

Big Bill and Ricky Starks scurried away to the top of the ramp along with the House of Black as FTR and LFI stood unfazed in the ring.

Whether or not this leads to a match between the four teams is debatable, but it was surely a memorable interaction on TV. It will be interesting to see what's next for the teams.