AEW star shares throwback image with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on birthday

AEW stars are often associated with celebrities from various fields, whether in the ring or non-wrestling events. WWE legend and multi-time world champion Chris Jericho recently shared a throwback image with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich while wishing him for his birthday.

In addition to actively competing in the ring, Jericho has been the frontman for Fozzy since the late 90s. His AEW entrance theme Judas is from their seventh album of the same name.

On the Jacksonville-based promotion, he held the ROH World Championship but lost it to Claudio Castagnoli recently. A few weeks ago on Rampage, the 52-year-old challenged Castagnoli to a title match, stipulating that he would have to join JAS upon his loss.

The Wizard took to Instagram to share a story with a selfie with the legendary drummer. Check a screengrab of the same below:

Chris Jericho shared a throwback image with Lars Ulrich on Instagram

In addition to the WWE legend having a vested foothold in music, House of Black member Brody King also has his own band called God's Hate.

Chris Jericho's AEW theme has garnered another milestone

While Chris Jericho uses his own song as the entrance theme, it soon became a fan-favorite. Last week, The Ocho took to social media to share the song's official video, reaching 60+ million views on YouTube.

In the squared circle, Chris Jericho and the wrestling world were stunned when 24-year-old Arn Andretti got the upper hand on the WWE legend and defeated him in a matter of minutes.

Earlier this year, The Ocho claimed he held almost all titles across the promotions he was associated with. This was before he vied for the ROH World Championship.

