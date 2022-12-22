WWE legend Chris Jericho reaches another milestone in career

Chris Jericho has made significant contributions to the wrestling industry during his storied career. In addition to actively competing in the ring, the 52-year-old star also tours with his band Fozzy and uses his own song Judas as his entrance theme in All Elite Wrestling.

The Ocho recently stunned the wrestling world with his loss to AEW's newest signee Action Andretti. The upstart defeated the WWE legend in a matter of minutes, much to his surprise. This week, Jericho aimed to acquire Ricky Starks for his faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, he was unsuccessful.

Since the commencement of his career, Chris Jericho has been the lead singer for his band. Their songs have been used for wrestling-related events on a few occasions. In 2010, their song Martyr No More was used for the Royal Rumble show. Additionally, Judas was the official theme for WWE NXT Takeover in 2017.

The former AEW World Champion recently shared an Instagram Story highlighting that the official music video for Judas has surpassed over 60 Million views on YouTube.

Chris Jericho shared the band's achievement of 60 Million views on his entrance theme

Chris Jericho expresses interest in teaming up with Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho faced Kenny Omega in his first AEW match at Double or Nothing in 2019. The two stars have since been involved in their own factions and storylines.

During a recent interaction with Winnipeg Sports Talk, The Wizard highlighted that his dream tag team partner would be Omega:

"That's the thing with me and the Jericho Appreciation Society. We always want to work with somebody new and really sink our teeth into the storyline. In mid-March, we'll probably have a lot of cool things going. We've already discussed a few ideas of what we could do that night. Maybe something with Kenny [Omega] and I, Kenny and I tagging, it all depends on what the storylines are."

A few weeks ago, Jericho lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Ocho on AEW TV.

