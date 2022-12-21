"Always want to work with somebody new" - 6-time WWE World Champion teases blockbuster team up with AEW star Kenny Omega in 3 months

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be returning to his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 2023. All Elite Wrestling will make their second stop north of the border, and a former WWE Champion might want him by his side.

The former WWE Champion in question is another famous wrestling name from Winnipeg, Chris Jericho. According to his profile on cagematch.net, he hasn't wrestled in his hometown since 2009.

The two Canadians famously made history towards the end of the 2010s. Their clash at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event in 2018 could be seen as one of the catalysts that led to All Elite Wrestling forming less than 18 months later.

Speaking to Winnipeg Sports Talk, Chris Jericho was asked about AEW's next Canadian voyage. He stated that if the storylines all fall into place, he would like to team up with Kenny Omega:

"That's the thing with me and the Jericho Appreciation Society. We always want to work with somebody new and really sink our teeth into the storyline. In mid-March, we'll probably have a lot of cool things going. We've already discussed a few ideas of what we could do that night. Maybe something with Kenny [Omega] and I, Kenny and I tagging, it all depends on what the storylines are." (H/T Fightful).

Jericho also highlighted popular AEW star Ricky Starks as a potential opponent to keep an eye on. Especially now that the Jericho Appreciation Society has seemingly ended their feud with the Blackpool Combat Club:

"Ricky Starks is another one that we're looking at getting involved with. There are a lot of great programs. (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

Not only do Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have Winnipeg and being former AEW World Champions in common, but they also both suffered defeats on the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite.

Jericho suffered a shock defeat to newcomer Action Andretti. Meanwhile, The Elite went 3-1 down in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships.

On the upcoming "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will attempt to save the series in a no disqualification match against the current champions.

If The Elite loses this Wednesday, they will lose the series and Death Triangle will retain their titles. However, if they pull the series back to 3-2, the sixth match will take place on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite, where falls will count anywhere.

