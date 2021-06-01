AEW star shares throwback picture with Mark Henry during their time in WWE

AEW star Matt Sydal recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Mark Henry from a match they were a part of in WWE several years ago.

Henry is the latest signing made by AEW and will serve as a coach and an analyst for the promotion's new show, Rampage. He made his first appearance for the company at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, though he didn't say anything.

Taking to Twitter, Sydal shared a picture in which he's trying to balance himself on Henry's shoulders and tweeted that he hopes to achieve more success in AEW now that the WWE legend is on his side.

Sydal also stated Mark Henry has been a constant source of support for him right from his younger days and always guides him to do the right things.

"Sydal also stated that right from the early days of his career, Mark Henry has been a constant source of support to him and always guide him to the right things. I’m going to climb higher in @AEW now that the legendary @TheMarkHenry is here. From early in my career thru today, Mark always lifts me up and points me in the right direction," tweeted Matt Sydal.

I’m going to climb higher in @AEW now that the legendary @TheMarkHenry is here. From early in my career thru today, Mark always lifts me up and points me in the right direction. 👁👁👁 pic.twitter.com/donXbQxPxI — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) May 31, 2021

Matt Sydal was a participant in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he had an unexpectedly poor showing. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the match, he was the first competitor to be eliminated.

Fans will hear from Mark Henry on this week's AEW Dynamite

Mark Henry will address fans on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, where he could provide us with more details on his role with the promotion. However, many fans also want Henry to talk about his plans of getting back into the ring.

The World's Strongest Man has made it known in the past that he's interested in making a comeback as an in-ring talent, for which he has also undergone an insane body transformation.

Do you want Mark Henry to step back into the ring? Or do you want him to instead impart knowledge to the younger generation of performers? Sound off in the comments section below.