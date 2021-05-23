"20 pounds to go" - Mark Henry reveals body transformation photo ahead of his in-ring return

Mark Henry is really serious about his in-ring return! The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to post a picture in which he looked incredibly lean.

Mark Henry, however, is not done as he still has 20 more pounds to go until he reaches his intended weight goal.

It's going to take a good man to beat me: Mark Henry

During a recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Henry noted he had shed 80 pounds and felt lighter than ever.

Mark Henry is currently 49 years old, and he is waiting to turn 50 before he reenters the ring. Henry feels like he didn't get a proper tribute match in front of the fans in which he got to put over an up-and-coming talent. Mark Henry wants to experience that moment, and the veteran is willing to put in the extra gym hours.

"I figure that I'm going to wait until I'm 50, so the expectation is lower. At 50, they don't expect me to go out there and have a 20 minute, five-star match, just to be honest (Henry laughs). I'm telling you that right now. Listen, I'm going to go out there in really good shape. I'm already 80 pounds lighter than I was when I had my last match. I'm going to be in really good shape. It's going to take a good man to beat me, but it might not take him long," said Henry.

Mark Henry first revealed his intentions to come out of retirement on Busted Open Radio in February. The former world heavyweight champion has since been training tirelessly for his swan song, and all the effort has visibly been yielding him the desired results.

Henry was last seen on WWE TV during the RAW Legends Night special in a backstage segment featuring Randy Orton.

What are your thoughts about Mark Henry's journey towards an in-ring comeback? Who should he 'give the rub' to in his return match?