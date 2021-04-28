Mark Henry drops 80 pounds for a potential in-ring return

Mark Henry is a former world champion and member of the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE legend has retired from active competition even though he still makes sporadic appearances on WWE television every now and then.

As reported earlier, Mark Henry has said that he wants to make an in-ring return for one final match. Henry had stated that he did not receive that one final match to thank the fans and help an up-and-coming superstar become popular with the WWE Universe.

Speaking to Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former world champion revealed that he has been training hard for a return. He has already lost 80 pounds and is in better shape right now than he was when he had his last match in WWE.

''I’m telling you that right now. Listen, I’m going to go out there in really good shape,'' said Henry. ''I am already 80 pounds lighter than I was when I had my last match. I am going to be in really good shape. It’s going to take a good man to beat me.”

Take a look at Mark Henry's Twitter post from last month, in which he showed off his incredible physique:

Who could challenge Mark Henry?

Mark Henry is a veteran of the business and any superstar would love to get a chance to step into the squared circle with him. There are a lot of heavyweight superstars in WWE that could benefit from a storyline with The World's Strongest Man.

Keith Lee could have an intriguing clash with Mark Henry, as the Hall of Famer has had a big impact on The Limitless One's career. Other names that may have great matches with Henry are Otis, Bobby Lashley, or Apollo Crews.

