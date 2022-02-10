AEW star shares upcoming match against Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy set the world on fire during their run as the Hardy Boyz in the late 90s. The veteran wrestlers and real-life brothers have since parted ways due to their individual wrestling careers.

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE in 2017, as the brothers tried to reinvigorate their careers. Unfortunately, Matt was the first to leave in 2019 to join up with the then-fledgling AEW. Jeff was then released from his contract in December 2021.

Since Jeff's release, fans have been speculating about whether the brothers will reunite. Luckily for all the Hardy Boyz fans, Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blondes announced that he'll be facing the brothers alongside Marcus Kross.

Griff Garrison @griffgarrison1 Starting off 2022 with a bang Starting off 2022 with a bang 👀 https://t.co/lHXXaPIFNX

Kross has often been seen wrestling on AEW Dark, and has teamed up with Garrison on many occasions. While the event is not on the scale of AEW, the Hardy Boyz will officially be back in action.

Could Jeff Hardy still be the "mystery debut" for tonight's AEW Dynamite?

#BrotherNero DELETED @JEFFHARDYBRAND ! Last music shows before I return to my main stage…or in my main stage?The professional wrestling ring! Last music shows before I return to my main stage…or in my main stage?The professional wrestling ring!🔥❤️🔥! https://t.co/7qo50WSH3g

Fan speculation has run rampant since Tony Khan announced a new signing will make their debut tonight. As Dynamite draws closer, many die-hard Jeff Hardy fans might still be clamoring for his appearance.

Hardy's WWE non-compete clause is set to only expire early in March, but even Matt threw further fuel onto the fire during his Twitch stream.

"Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money,'' Matt Hardy said. ''Maybe he bought him out of his contract and he is coming in early. Who knows? The final of the 90 days was supposed to be on March 9. March 10 he's a free agent." (H/T - Fightful)

The AEW roster has equally taken part in teasing Hardy's debut, but there have been absolutely no leaks. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to AEW Dynamite tonight to see if Jeff Hardy makes his debut tonight or later down the road.

