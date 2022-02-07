AEW star adds more fuel to the fire as he teases Jeff Hardy's debut

Jeff Hardy is a name synonymous with WWE's Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. The Charismatic Enigma is also undoubtedly known for his long career alongside his brother Matt Hardy.

The 44-year-old veteran might also have his name become synonymous with AEW, if the teases about his potential move to the company turn out to be true.

Isiah Kassidy recently became the latest star to tease Jeff's arrival when he took to Twitter to question the identity of his mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite.

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good



By the way. I’ve called you 4 times



#AEWDynamite twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6 I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g.But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for goodBy the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND . I gotta get ready for this ladder match. I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g. But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good 💯By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match. #AEWDynamite twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

As a member of Private Party, Kassidy has worked closely under Matt for nearly a year. The young star recently lost against Sammy Guevara, much to the ire of the Andrade Hardy Family Office.

Jeff Hardy's debut has been teased by his brother, Matt, as well as the Young Bucks. The Bucks have been foreshadowing Jeff's debut since December 2021. At this stage there is no official word on who the mystery opponent is. Hardy's arrival in AEW is almost guaranteed to happen at some point, given his brother's involvement in the promotion.

Matt Hardy has stated that he'd like to retire alongside Jeff Hardy as the Hardy Boyz

While Jeff's debut in AEW would undoubtedly excite fans, it could signal the end of Matt's in-ring career. The older Hardy brother has stated that he intends to retire the way he began wrestling — teaming up with Jeff as the Hardy Boyz.

The sentiment was shared during an AMA on his Twitch channel. Longtime fans might regard Jeff's AEW debut as a bittersweet moment, even if we get to see the Hardy Boyz have one last run together.

Jeff Hardy previously enjoyed a successful career alongside Matt in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Matt's "broken universe" included Jeff as "Brother Nero", a play on his middle name. The former world champion also used his alter-ego, Willow, during this time.

Jeff hasn't made any public retirement plans that fans are aware of. The popular star could likely use one of his other personas in AEW after his brother's retirement. Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see whether the five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion debuts.

