AEW star Shelton Benjamin suddenly pulled from upcoming show; statement issued

Shelton Benjamin was set to make an appearance outside AEW. However, he has now been pulled from the show.

Shelton Benjamin arrived in AEW last year and has quickly made a name for himself in the promotion by winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship along with Bobby Lashley. By being associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Benjamin is also allowed to compete outside the company. He was set to make an appearance later this year for Pandemonium Pro Wrestling. However, it looks like that might not happen now.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling has now taken to social media to confirm that the AEW star has been pulled from the show despite being reassured for months that they were "good to go". The promotion noted that this decision was out of their control and expressed frustration over the entire situation. However, the reason why Benjamin was pulled from the show has not been revealed to fans.

"🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Shelton Benjamin has been pulled from our show. This is not a situation we wanted to be in but is the unfortunate reality. We worked tirelessly to find a suitable replacement and wanted to announce asap in a commitment to transparency."

Shelton Benjamin praises MVP's mic skills

MVP's mic skills are second to none. He is known for talking trash, which makes him one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. As part of The Hurt Syndicate, Montel Vontavious Porter does all the talking for his faction.

During a recent appearance on the F Y'All Podcast with CT Fletcher, Benjamin added MVP's name to his list of favorite promos, explaining that his mic skills are why he does all the talking in the group.

"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see why Shelton Benjamin was pulled from his upcoming appearance at Pandemonium Pro Wrestling.

