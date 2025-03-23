"You just talk s**t" - AEW champion praises MVP's promo skills

MVP has found enormous success as the leader and mouthpiece for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Now, his associate, Shelton Benjamin, has praised him as one of the best talkers in the game.

The Hurt Syndicate laid out their plans for domination when they debuted in All Elite Wrestling late last year. So far, they've followed through, proving themselves a force to be reckoned with in every division. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in January.

Aside from his role as manager and recruiter, MVP has done most of the talking for the faction. In a recent appearance on the F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, Shelton Benjamin added Montel Vontavious Porter's name to his list of favorite mic men, claiming that he did all the heavy lifting when it came to promos:

"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t." [H/T WrestlingInc]

MVP praises Shane Taylor; invites him to stand alongside The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate is not the only stable gaining momentum in Tony Khan's promotion. Shane Taylor Promotions has been on the rise in ROH and is now showing its hand more often on AEW Collision.

Although Lee Moriarty and The Infantry haven't been able to win any big matches lately, MVP recently had some good things to say about them. On the same episode of the F Y'all Podcast, the leader of The Hurt Syndicate advised Shane Taylor Promotions to stay on his faction's good side:

"Shane [Taylor] is a wonderful little brother, man. He's a wonderful little brother, you know? He's got that exuberance, you know? And we love that, we love that, you know! We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane. So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There's a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don't stand against us."

The Hurt Syndicate made quick work of The Outrunners at AEW Revolution, and it seems there are few teams currently able to stand up against them. Whether the faction gains more gold in the coming months remains to be seen.

