WWE Hall of Famer does not watch AEW but is following The Hurt Syndicate, sends them a message (Exclusive)

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most dominant groups in all of professional wrestling. Consisting of former WWE Superstars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, the group was previously known as The Hurt Business under the Stamford-based company's banner.

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Their reign has been excellent so far, and dethroning them is going to be quite challenging. The Hurt Syndicate has a loyal fan base, and one of their fans is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Long has admitted that even though he does not watch All Elite Wrestling, he has been following THS's journey. On a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wredtling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the legend praised Benjamin and MVP. Additionally, he congratulated them for their recent success and hoped that Tony Khan would keep pushing them:

"[I don't watch AEW] but I've been following MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Those two guys I had the opportunity to work with thought my career. I just want to say congratulations to them. They are doing a great job over there... Congratulations to them. They are looking good and I'm glad they are doing something with them and I hope they continue," said Long. [From 02:23 to 02:51]

MVP approached MJF to join The Hurt Syndicate on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

On Dynamite last week, MVP gave former AEW World Champion MJF his business card and advised him to join his faction:

"I was able to help you once a long time ago and just perhaps I may be able to help you again. Where MVP and the Hurt Syndicate go, championships go as well. This business card is a golden ticket. Maybe it’s time for you and me to talk some business," said MJF. [H/T AEW's official website]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. Nevertheless, several questions might be answered in the upcoming Dynamite.

