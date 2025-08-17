AEW Star Shockingly Unmasked

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 01:41 GMT
AEW
Star unmasked on AEW Collision (Source: Bandido on X; allelitewrestling.com)

A two-time World Champion got surprisingly unmasked during a backstage segment on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The unmasking led to a massive brawl, which continued inside the ring as well.

Two-time ROH World Champion Bandido was suddenly unmasked on Saturday Night Collision. Bandido is currently in a tag team with Brody King, and the duo has qualified for the AEW World Tag Team Championship qualifier tournament final, where they will face FTR. It seems both teams can't wait for the finals.

During the latest Collision episode, FTR and Stokely Hathaway shockingly unmasked Bandido backstage before Brody King showed up and fought for his partner. The brawl between Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Brody King continued until they reached the ring. With a little help from Stokely, FTR took out Brody with a shatter machine.

Following the huge brawl on Collision, Stokely Hathaway also wore Bandido's mask in order to disrespect the luchador. Well, things have gotten personal between Brodido and FTR after the unmasking incident on the Saturday show.

The two teams will collide in the finals of the AEW World tag title qualifier tournament to determine who will challenge The Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door 2025. It remains to be seen which team will be victorious.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
