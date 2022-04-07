AEW star shoots on Chris Jericho, suggests a new name for his faction

AEW star Santana took to social media to send a message to his former Inner Circle teammate Chris Jericho.

Over the past few weeks, the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) has been tormenting Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston. The group has assaulted them by outnumbering them and using foreign objects like leather belts and baseball bats.

During a segment inside the ring on this week's Dynamite, Kingston, Pride, and Powerful talked about JAS. Mad King said that the group is now their target because they are "on sight" wherever they go.

Santana proceeded to grab the mic and called Le Champion's group "scrubs." Ortiz ended the segment by challenging the JAS to a six-man tag team match for next week's Dynamite in New Orleans.

Santana posted a message on Twitter, reiterating what he had shouted earlier. With that, he suggested a new name for Chris Jericho's faction.

"Jericho's B**ch Society," Santana wrote.

Chris Jericho got involved in a backstage attack on Dynamite

After getting the short end of the bargain over the past few weeks, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz finally exacted some revenge on Chris Jericho and his group.

Before their segment, the babyfaces assaulted the Jericho Appreciation Society backstage. Kingston was seen hammering away at Jericho and rammed him into the door. Santana and Ortiz neutralized Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia and got their hands on The Influencer by double-teaming him.

Kingston ended the attack by throwing a TV monitor at the fleeing members of JAS.

The rivalry between JAS and Kingston, Pride and Powerful, was elevated to a new level. Their animosity seems far from over, and their upcoming six-man tag team match is anticipated to be a must-watch fight.

