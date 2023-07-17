AEW star slams Kevin Nash's criticism of WWE Superstar LA Knight

WWE Superstar LA Knight is a major fan-favorite star who has been praised for getting over organically. However, Kevin Nash had some harsh criticisms for the star, which resulted in many legends stepping up to defend Knight, including AEW's Ace Steel.

Nash recently slammed Knight's persona, calling him a "rip-off" of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The nWo veteran also claimed the star is completely unoriginal, which has upset many fans.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Ace Steel ripped into Kevin Nash's criticisms and defended the rising WWE Superstar.

"Yeah, so what, big f**king deal, are they calling him out on it? Who's calling him out on it, someone that just has an opinion about it? I mean, the crowds [are] biting on what it is. He's successful; it might be a revamp of whatever, but is there really anything that [is] super original and pro [wrestling], like things get recycled all the time?" said Steel.

Ace Steel continued:

"It's not like he f**king popped out of wrestling school yesterday and started doing this gimmick. He's been doing it [for] a long fucking time. That's all I gotta say." [H/T: Fightful]

The WWE Hall of Famer was also not impressed with Kenny Omega's Tiger Driver botch

The Cleaner had quite the highly praised match against Will Ospreay during this year's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. While many praised the bout as a whole, criticism was directed at the finish, which saw Kenny Omega planted on his head by Ospreay.

Kevin Nash notably criticized the move, leading to Omega hitting back. In response to the AEW star's statement, Nash hilariously called his highly criticized Powerbomb botch on Paul Wight a "Tiger Bomb."

"Actually, I didn’t want to say anything because Paul [Wight] told me that he would strangle me to death if I had brought it up, but that was actually a Tiger Bomb. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, I’m going to say it: it’s the world’s largest tiger bomb. So, Kenny, I get it, man, there’s a lot of people that can’t do that move, and in that ring that night, it was over 800 pounds and we pulled it off to perfection," said the veteran. [From 01:14 onward]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Anyone else still thinking about Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay from Forbidden Door 2. They put on the 2 best matches of 2023.

The WWE veteran rarely allows others to get under his skin, and Ace Steel's comments will likely not phase him either. Despite this, the wrestling fans seem to be behind LA Knight, like how the AEW fanbase still praises Kenny Omega.

