"‘Til we meet again" - AEW star Sting responds to former WWE Superstar's heartfelt message

Sting was involved in one of the most exhilarating spots at AEW Revolution. He garnered praise from many, including his opponent, Andrade El Idolo. The Icon responded to the former WWE United States Champion's heartfelt message to him on Twitter.

At the recently-concluded pay-per-view, Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara teamed up to take on AHFO's Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy. The match was under Tornado Match rules, meaning they could fight anywhere in the arena. This allowed Sting to dive off of the crowd stage onto three tables where Andrade was laid out.

Watching the 62-year-old take such a risky bump made everyone appreciate The Icon. Even Andrade, who is a heel, went on to pay his respects.

Sting responded by saying that he respected Andrade El Idolo as well and that they would meet again in the future.

"#Respect back at ya. ‘Til we meet again," Sting tweeted.

Sting is undefeated in AEW

Sting joined AEW during the Winter is Coming Special of AEW Dynamite in December 2020. Since then, he became a mentor to Darby Allin and resumed his in-ring career after Seth Rollins put him on the doctor's table with a botched buckle bomb at Night of Champions 2015.

Fans welcomed the highly unexpected return as he and Darby Allin teamed up to take on Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a cinematic Chicago Street Fight at Revolution 2021. Sting and Allin also faced the likes of Men of the Year and FTR and came out on top against both teams.

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP 62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯 My boy @Sting is one crazy ass SOB!62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯 My boy @Sting is one crazy ass SOB! 💥 62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯💥💎 https://t.co/J42badMXcA

So far, they are undefeated in All Elite Wrestling as a tag team and as a trio when they teamed up with CM Punk to take on Pinnacle's MJF and FTR. Whoever becomes the first person to pin Sting will surely get a huge push and will become the talk of the town.

