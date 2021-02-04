AEW Star calls Edge and Christian "overrated"

Multiple stars from different promotions, be it AEW or WWE, have reacted to the return of Christian and him reuniting with his former tag team partner Edge at the Royal Rumble last Sunday.

Christian returned to the ring after seven years away from full-time wrestling and lasted for eighteen minutes in the ring before being eliminated by Seth Rollins. This got the wrestling world talking about the pairing of Edge and Christian. Their reunion received praises from all across the world, but a certain AEW star had some rather strong words to say.

One half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood of FTR went on to Twitter to share his thoughts on the two WWE Superstars. He did not have kind words to say to them. The AEW star went as far as to call them "overrated".

They wouldn’t have been able to keep up with us in 2001, much less 2021.



And tbh, in my opinion, E&C were pretty overrated. https://t.co/97rys2BHsx — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 3, 2021

The above tweet might not truly represent Harwood's thoughts as he could be just working the fans. After all, the character he portrays on AEW is an egotistical wrestler who believes that he is a part of the best tag team in the world, and a strong argument can even be made for his case.

However, it seems that the team is conflicted. Just a few days ago, Dax's partner, Cash Wheeler of AEW sent out multiple tweets commending Christian's abilities as a wrestler and expressing his happiness on Christian's in-ring return.

God damn it Christian is so good. So happy to see him back. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) February 1, 2021

Both Dax and Cash had rather contradictory things to say about Christian. We might have finally found a difference in opinion between the two.

FTR has been successful ever since they left WWE for AEW

FTR and Tully Blanchard

FTR arrived in AEW on May 27, 2020, and the duo was soon propelled into a feud against The Elite. They had a well-developed storyline involving some of the main stars of AEW like Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

It was not long until they won the AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out, becoming the third team to do so in the short history of AEW before going on to feud with their dream opponents — The Young Bucks.

Not only are the @YoungBucks challenging FTR @cashwheelerftr & @DaxFTR for their AEW World Tag-Team Championship. But, the bucks added a new stipulation.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/JMmeXx4DMX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

Even though they dropped the titles after two months, FTR has still been relevant and booked as one of the best tag teams in the world. Now, whether or not they are better than Edge and Christian were in their prime is another question, but Dax's tweet surely sparked that debate.