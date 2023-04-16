AEW star suspended

Due to events that took place on April 15, an AEW star has been suspended from NJPW and will be unable to compete at an upcoming event. The star in question is Juice Robinson, who has been suspended from New Japan Pro Wrestling following his actions at Capital Collision.

Rock Hard Juice Robinson was scheduled to face Fred Rosser on the show but instead attacked his opponent with a chair and roll of quarters before the bell rang. The match was written off as a no-contest.

After the vicious attack, Robinson told Rosser, 'Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth.' This was in reference to an interview Rosser did with MuscleManMalcolm, in which he mentioned former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Robinson's suspension means that he will not participate in the upcoming NJPW Philadelphia Collision event. The Bullet Club member was set to face Lance Archer at the show as part of the IWGP US Championship Number One Contender's Tournament.

Instead, Rosser will his place in the tournament. Homicide will then replace Rosser in a tag team match alongside Rocky Romero against SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

AEW's new faction could be a game-changer

Two weeks ago, Jay White re-debuted in AEW and reunited with his Bullet Club comrade Juice Robinson, inserting The Switchblade into Rock Hard's storyline with Ricky Starks.

Fans immediately questioned the decision, given White was seemingly kicked out of the faction and replaced by David Finlay as the group's leader.

However, some of these questions may have been answered on last week's show when White introduced "Bullet Club Gold".

More details on the new faction are yet to be revealed, but many think that BC Gold will act as an American sub-division of Bullet Club, eventually leading to a clash between the two groups.

With El Phantasmo recently being kicked out of the Bullet Club by David Finlay, he could be the next star to join White's alliance. One wrestler who won't be joining BC Gold, however, is 29-year-old Clark Connors, who was recruited by Finlay at NJPW Capital Collision.

What are your thoughts on the current state of the Bullet Club? Let us know in the comments section below.

