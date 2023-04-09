WWE legend's son kicks popular Bullet Club member out of the faction

Bullet Club member El Phantasmo was booted out of the faction at the recent NJPW Sakura Genesis show. The attack was led by WWE legend Fit Finlay's son, David Finlay.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension between Phantasmo and Finlay, who replaced the departing Jay White in the stable.

Phantasmo, who came to the aid of former Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga, was then attacked by Finlay, KENTA, and his former tag team partner, Taiji Ishimori.

Watch Bullet Club's betrayal of El Phantasmo:

Interestingly enough, though, White recently made his AEW debut as he reunited with current Bullet Club member and former WWE star Juice Robinson. The two men teased the idea of forming a newer version of the stable, which could lead to a potential BC Civil War.

Phantasmo could find himself aligned with White and Robinson in their war against Finlay's version of the Bullet Club.

WWE legend Fit Finlay's son David Finlay previously declared himself the new Bullet Club leader

David Finlay previously declared himself the new Bullet Club leader. During the New Japan Cup, he made a bold statement.

The WWE legend's son has been close to White since their early days in Japan. At NJPW Battle in the Valley, he attacked Switchblade after his final appearance in the company. Finlay said:

“Look at me. My talent, my potential. You know that Great-O-Khan can’t compete with me. How many generations am I?” It’s a masterpiece born from the bloodline of the strongest and greatest wrestlers of each era. Even the strongest man in the world needs numbers to win a war. But we’ve all seen what a career without taking risks would look like, so whether others like it or not, I’m the leader.”

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 To celebrate Jay White signing with AEW, here he is with ELP on the bongo cam at a Clippers game last year To celebrate Jay White signing with AEW, here he is with ELP on the bongo cam at a Clippers game last year😂 https://t.co/j9zHju9gSK

Finlay added:

“But BC’s job is not to follow me, it’s to push me forward. And I’ll turn the era into gold. I came in because BC was waiting for me to lead. No. I entered because BC was a weapon waiting to be used by me.”

Are you happy with BC being under the leadership of David Finlay? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes