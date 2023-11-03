AEW star 'suspended' for putting hands on board of directors member

An AEW star took his personal issues out on a board of directors member this week and, unfortunately for him, he will now temporarily be suspended.

All Elite Wrestling has the unfortunate reputation for having many backstage altercations. While CM Punk's tussle with The Elite and later with Jack Perry are the best-known clashes, Eddie Kingston has also been involved in two brawls.

It seems like The Mad King's temper has gotten the best of him, as Stokely Hathaway has now announced that Kingston will be "temporarily suspended" after putting his hands on the latter.

The two men have a lot of history with each other, so it'll be interesting to see where this storyline angle takes them. Either way, Stokely Hathaway seems out to make Eddie Kingston's time in the promotion a living hell.

Eddie Kingston admits that he never wanted CM Punk in AEW

The feud between The Mad King and The Second City Saint might have been brief, but the two had a memorable and heated promo exchange. Kingston notably seemed to distrust Punk before any of the backstage drama happened, so did he anticipate that things would go sour?

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston revealed that his words really reflected his feelings at the time.

"That's how I felt. I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt. I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that I don't give a f*** what he does."

Eddie Kingston always wears his feelings on his sleeve, so his fans were not surprised to hear his opinion. However, in regards to Stokely Hathaway, it seems like The Mad King might just be messing with the wrong person in AEW.

