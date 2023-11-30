AEW star Swerve Strickland has an altercation with a fan, security stepped in

AEW star Swerve Strickland has become one of the most hated heels on the roster. The star has become so comfortable in his role as a villain that he's not even allowing fans to get in the way.

Strickland has been on quite the momentum high since defeating Hangman Page at Full Gear and seems to be positioning himself as the next biggest heel in the company. As such, it was only a matter of time before he got under the skin of fans in the audience.

A fan recently took to X to share a clip of Swerve Strickland almost getting into a verbal altercation with a fan during last night's AEW Dynamite. Luckily for the fan, a security guard quickly stepped in when it seemed like Strickland was getting seriously ticked off.

Strickland recently commented on his bloody match with Hangman Page at Full Gear and surprisingly praised his rival. According to the star, Page could just be this generation's Mick Foley.

Swerve Strickland claims that he has a better relationship with AEW President Tony Khan than he ever did with Triple H

Strickland had a successful tenure in NXT despite eventually fizzling out on the main roster. During his time there, he was often praised by Triple H and Shawn Michaels, but according to him, Tony Khan has far more backstage conversations with him.

"I love Tony, I've had way more conversations with Tony than I ever did with Triple H, even Shawn, that came up last in my NXT [run]."

"But like, I had those conversations, I was not going to allow me to have those conversations late with Tony, I wanted to get right to it at the beginning. This is what I do. This is what I can offer. This is where I want to be. Boom." (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)

It remains to be seen if Khan will continue to prominently book him, but his aspirations to become the first African American AEW World Champion are well known.

